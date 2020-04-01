Knox County Health Department issues new guidelines for food trucks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the novel coronavirus ramps up in Tennessee, canceling many upcoming festivals and leaving offices empty with employees working from home, food truck owners are finding new ways to keep their businesses afloat.



“We have to go where the need is and the need is where people are quarantining themselves and staying at home,” Vittle’s Food Truck owner Chasity Shelby said. “Different homeowners associations have invited us out to serve their community.”

While the Knox County Health Department said they ‘appreciate the support’ given by these communities, they wanted to issue a list of reminders for both patrons and business owners alike to adhere to during the COVID-19 pandemic. The list of guidelines includes things like strictly enforcing social distancing.



“We’ve decided to put out cones, little orange cones that we use for spacing,” Shelby said. “We’re going to get a sign made that pretty much lays out what the health department requires from us so I guess for instance right now they have to stay six feet apart.”



Other guidelines being laid out by the Knox County Health Department include providing individual condiments as opposed to a self-service location and no longer providing customers with cutler or Napkins. While it’s forced business owners to modify their daily operations, Shelby said she appreciates the health department’s clarity in an uncertain time.



“It’s very clear and very eye-opening, we are made aware that this is something that if it does not work and if the rules are not abided by then we will be shut down and we cannot afford that,” Shelby said.



Below is the full list of guidelines issued by the Knox County Health Department: