Knox County Health Department offers optimism, caution ahead of Labor Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Charity Menefee, director of communicable and environmental disease and emergency preparedness with the Knox County Health Department, offered optimism and caution during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing.

The department updated its benchmarks Wednesday with four green lights and one yellow light. However, Menefee said the greens were “cautiously green” with the Labor Day holiday approaching.

Menefee offered three charts showing cases increasing during the 14-day period after Memorial Day, Fathers Day, and the Fourth of July.

“We’re seeing increase in cases after these holidays and we don’t want that to happen again while we have other things going on in the community,” she said. “We’re back in school, we have UT back, so there’s alot of activity and movement right now.”

Knox County COVID-19 cases after Memorial Day (Knox County Health Department)

Before Memorial Day Knox County was averaging around five new cases per day. The following 14 days, the incubation period for the novel coronavirus, cases spiked including 7 days of more than 10 new cases.

Knox County COVID-19 cases after Father’s Day. (Knox County Health Department)

By the end of the 14-day incubation period following Fathers Day, cases went from 15 to nearly 100 cases per day. Independence Day also saw a spike, jumping from about 90 cases on July 4 to around 150 on July 17.

“We want to remind people that those five core actions still come into play no matter where your going or what your doing, even at these social gatherings and holiday events,” Menefee said.

Knox County COVID-19 cases after the Fourth of July. (Knox County Health Department)

Benchmarks may change next week

The Health Department benchmarks stayed green because three-day averages did not meet the requirement to be changed to red or yellow, according to Menefee.

“We are calling this cautiously green because of the number of flags while not consecutive are an indication of things beginning to trend upward,” Menefee said.

“While we are pleased to see with how data is looking this week, we do expect the first two benchmarks may change next week.”

“We do look at the full picture. We’ve seen the largest and most significant growth in pretty much one age and one demographic so that kind of plays into the decision making. … We also have peaks and valleys and so our averages were still looking lower than they had before which is where we landed with a cautious green today.”

Preparing for a vaccine

The Health Department’s emergency preparedness team is already preparing for a vaccine to arrive. Menefee said the team has been assisting coordination with health care facilities, offering planning and logistical support for testing events, training epidemiology staff, data entry, and assisting volunteers.

The “small but incredibly dedicated group” has a preliminary plan for offering a COVID-19 vaccine but will need guidance still from the state and federal governments about dispersal priority.