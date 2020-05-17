Knox County Health Department reports 46 active COVID-19 cases, no patients currently hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, to bring the county’s total to 308.

Knox County reported 46 active cases on Sunday, down from 55 active cases on Saturday.

The total number of recovered cases moved to 257. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are no Knox County patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the 308 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are three probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.