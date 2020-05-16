Breaking News
Knox County Health Department reports 55 active COVID-19 cases, 306 total

Knox County Health Department reports 55 active COVID-19 cases, 306 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.

Knox County reported 55 active cases on Saturday, down from 67 active cases on Friday.

The total number of recovered cases moved to 246. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are zero Knox County patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the 306 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are three probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump touts 'Operation Warp Speed' in vaccine hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts 'Operation Warp Speed' in vaccine hunt"

CDC releases edited coronavirus reopening guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC releases edited coronavirus reopening guidance"

Knox County Health Department update on coronavirus from Charity Menefee on Friday, Mary 15, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department update on coronavirus from Charity Menefee on Friday, Mary 15, 2020"

Zoo Knoxville Guest Experience Director explains new safety protocols

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Knoxville Guest Experience Director explains new safety protocols"

TVA warns against scammers threatening to cut off your electricity

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA warns against scammers threatening to cut off your electricity"

Alcatraz East Crime Museum reopening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcatraz East Crime Museum reopening Friday"

All TN Buffalo Wild Wings locations to reopen dining rooms on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "All TN Buffalo Wild Wings locations to reopen dining rooms on Wednesday"

Knox County Health Dept. gives update on reopening phase one

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. gives update on reopening phase one"

Nashville surgeon develops breathing machine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville surgeon develops breathing machine"

Love prevails during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love prevails during pandemic"

Battelle system decontaminating N95 masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Battelle system decontaminating N95 masks"

Blue Angels fly over Middle Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels fly over Middle Tennessee"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter