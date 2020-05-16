Knox County Health Department reports 55 active COVID-19 cases, 306 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Saturday.
Knox County reported 55 active cases on Saturday, down from 67 active cases on Friday.
The total number of recovered cases moved to 246. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are zero Knox County patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the 306 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are three probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
