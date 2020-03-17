Knox County Health Department: Second* coronavirus case was never in the area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — County health officials are looking to set the data straight regarding the second* novel coronavirus listed by state health officials since that person does not live in Knox County and was tested in another state.
While the state health department released the updated number of novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, there are more details in the second* reportedly confirmed case listed in Knox County — that person was never in the area during their illness.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Knox County Health Department executive director Dr. Martha Buchanan clarified that the person listed as the second case actually lives in a different country and had tested positive for COVID-19 in another state.
“This is not a case of community transmission,” Buchanan said. ‘The way the state and federal government count diseases is based on ‘address of record.’ The address of record for the person who tested positive is in Knox County. This person was tested in a different state and lives in a different country. And has not been in Knox County during any period of their infectivity or during any period of their illness or before.”
Buchanan said this second case does not pose any threat to Knox County. She also said they were hoping health officials will change the data for Knox County because of this fact.
The largest concentration of cases is in Middle Tennessee.
View the press conference with KCHD here:
*Case number amendment: KCHD says the second case listed by state officials was not in Knox County, Tenn.
