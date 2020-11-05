Knox County Health Dept.: Benchmarks stay the same, tips given for holiday gatherings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan called for the public to stay the course as the COVID-19 benchmarks held steady this week.

Testing numbers in the county stayed near the same and hospitalizations and intensive care unit numbers were slightly lower.

“Compared to what we have seen in previous weeks, these numbers are heading in a positive direction,” Buchanan said of the region’s hospitalizations, ICU bed use and ventilator use. “However, we still want to stress that our community members need to remain vigilant, practice the five core actions, and get a flu shot to ensure these numbers don’t trend back up.”

To more visually represent how the benchmarks are being attained, a traffic light is being utilized by KCHD to depict the status of each benchmark.

Red signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate adjustments need to be made.

Yellow signifies the trends are moving towards/away from reaching benchmark attainment. Yellow indicates caution.

Green signifies that the benchmark is currently met.

All benchmarks stayed the same compared to last week.

Knox County is averaging 119 new cases per day during the last seven days and 122 new cases per day over the last 14 days.

Tests given per week is staying steady within the 8,000-to-9,000 range. Test result return time is also staying near two-and-a-half days.

While the numbers seem to be improving, Buchanan cautioned Knox County residents to not let their guard down and follow the five core actions.

“We have community-wide spread of COVID; no matter where you live or where you are,” she said. “I don’t think there is any need for alarm, but I do think we all need to be very cautious.”

Beating the holiday blues

The Knox County Health Department is going to give ideas during its twice weekly updates to keep holiday spirits bright. Buchanan said despite COVID-19 causing changes to plans, new traditions can be created.

Buchanan suggested families can host virtual gatherings this year with each household making a beloved family Thanksgiving dish and then pick the best looking one while catching up with each other.

“We know holidays will look different than in year’s past but that doesn’t mean you can’t still create memories,” she said.

Buchanan also said you can beat anxiety and stress this winter by getting a full night’s rest, getting exercise and getting vitamin D from sunlight when possible.

If you do host a holiday party or gathering, Buchanan says hosts can let their guests know upfront what the expectations will be as far as social distancing and mask wearing.

“Don’t make it into a battle,” she said. “There’s enough divisiveness already in our community. Be generous with each other.”