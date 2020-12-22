Knox County Health Dept. receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department on Tuesday received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The shipment of 2,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be used to immunize several groups within the Phase 1a1 of the Tennessee Vaccination Plan.

Phase 1a1 individuals include the following:

Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with direct patient exposure and/or exposure to potentially-infectious materials

home care staff

COVID-19 mass testing site staff

Student health providers

Staff and Residents of Long-Term Care Facility (Skilled Nursing Facility, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

First responders with direct public exposure

The University of Tennessee Medical Center received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine last week and Covenant Health began their own vaccinations as doses are distributed to frontline healthcare workers and high-risk populations across the country.