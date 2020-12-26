Knox County Health Dept. reports 3 new deaths, 449 new cases of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 449 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are now 4,926 active cases among Knox County residents. Knox County also reports 138 residents are currently hospitalized.

There are also 2,778 probable cases in Knox County. The inactive case count grew by 479 for a total of 26,678 in the county. Of the 29,119 cases confirmed cases in Knox County since the pandemic began, 744 have resulted in hospitalizations.

KCHD has reported 293 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March. All but six of the fatalities have been reported since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 124 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

Knox County reported a record one-day increase of 724 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced during a statewide address on Sunday he signed an executive order, limiting indoor social gatherings to 10 people. Worship services, weddings, funerals and related events are exempt from the gathering limitation.

The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation on Dec. 2, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.

Since Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

The final press briefing before Christmas by the Knox County Health Department was held on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Case counts will continue to be updated everyday online.

Knox County Health Department will resume COVID-19 briefings on Tuesday, Dec. 29.