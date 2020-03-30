Knox County Mayor: Localized response needed on coronavirus and economy

Closings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said a local, “measured response” is needed to both mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and keep the economy going.

Jacobs’ statement on Monday is in response to President Donald Trump’s updated COVID-19 directives on Sunday, which call for social distancing measures to extend until April 30.

“I understand what the President is saying because he is looking at the big picture. We are responsible for the local level,” Jacobs said. “We need a measured response because everything varies greatly and we’re all on a sliding scale.

“For example, what’s good right now for Nashville, might not be right for us. And what’s good for us, might not be right for Nashville. I believe we all share the same goal, which is mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and getting back to work as soon as possible.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Knox County are far below the number in Davidson County or Shelby County, but it still has the sixth-highest number in the state.

“Ultimately it’s up to us as individuals to make responsible decisions, Jacobs said. “As a community, we’re going to get through this and we’re going to be stronger on the other side of this pandemic.”

Last week Jacobs questioned whether the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 was the right approach, noting a spike in suicides that is higher than deaths attributed to the virus in Knox County.

