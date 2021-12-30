KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The novel coronavirus has emitted a new milestone in Knox County. The last time the Knox County Health Department reported coronavirus deaths was just before the Christmas holiday on Dec. 23 and at the time, there were 999 Knox County residents who reportedly died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Now, just before the New Year’s holiday weekend, the number stands at 1,000 according to KCHD.

The health department also reported Thursday there were 2,268 active cases of COVID-19 with 2,217 people in Knox County hospitalized.

Last week, the Tennesee Department of Health reviewed its data on COVID-related deaths in the state, leading to the state health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announcing a forthcoming change in COVID-19 death count standards that will occur in January.

As of Dec. 26, the Tennessee COVID-19 total number of reported COVID-19 deaths was at 20,613. A year ago, that total number was at 6,436.

Health officials locally and across the state have said in recent weeks that the omicron variant is likely now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Tennessee. Experts are still working to learn whether omicron will cause more hospitalizations and severe illness.