Knox County reports 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, along with record 724 new cases of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, along with a record of 724 new cases of the virus.

The inactive case count grew by 842 Saturday for a total of 23,669 in the county.

December is the deadliest month for COVID-19 deaths in the county with 91 reported so far, surpassing November’s record of 62.

KCHD has reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March. 250 of those have happened since July 2.

There are 136 county residents currently hospitalized.

There are now 4,534 active cases in Knox County. There are also 2,073 probable cases in Knox County.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 91 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Knox County Board of Health voted 9-1 on Wednesday to send a resolution to Gov. Lee asking for a statewide mask mandate.

The board voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation on Dec. 2, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.