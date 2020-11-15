Knox County reports 2 new deaths & 253 new cases of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reports two new deaths on Sunday. They’ve reported 25 COVID-19 related deaths in the month of November, surpassing the entire October death toll in just over two weeks.

The Health Department also reported 253 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Sunday. The active case is now at 1,618.

There are 79 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County has reported 13 deaths since Monday.

KCHD has reported 130 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 121 of those have happened since July 2.

November is on track to become one of the deadliest for Knox County since the pandemic began.

November: 25

October: 21

September: 26

August: 19

July: 35

The inactive case count grew by 272 for a total of 14,432 in the county.

Of the 15,339 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 529 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 841 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.