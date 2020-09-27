Knox County reports 23rd COVID-19 death in September, 76 new cases & 90 new inactive cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Health Department reported 76 new cases and 90 new inactive cases along with one new death on Sunday.

The county has reported 81 total coronavirus-related deaths, 76 of which have come since July 2. The county reported 19 deaths in the month of August and 23 so far in September.

There are now 1,597 active cases among Knox County residents, including 414 probable cases. The number of inactive cases in Knox County has grown to 8,402.

Beginning Sept. 4, the Health Department started reporting “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change led to nearly 1,000 cases being deemed inactive on Sept. 5.

Of the 9,666 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 360 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during their illness. There are 41 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County Health Department testing will resume next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Health Department’s main office, 140 Dameron Ave. Lines may be cut off prior to 3 p.m. in order to process the tests and get them to the lab in a timely manner.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.