Knox County reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip from record-high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As current hospitalizations in Knox County dipping from a record-high, The Knox County Health Department reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

Knox County reported 128 county residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from a daily record of 146 reported on Thursday.

The Knox County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, one day after reporting a record eight deaths.

The health department also reported 368 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday. The active case count grew to 2,906 on Friday with 71 new active cases reported.

Knox County has reported 2,434 new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days for a daily average of 347.7. Knox County had not reported 400 new cases in a single day until December and did so twice in the first 8 days of the month.

KCHD has reported 208 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 202 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 41 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count has grown by 348 since Thursday for a total of 20,535 in the county.

The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation last week, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 22,266 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 655 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,383 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.