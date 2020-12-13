Knox County reports 587 new cases of COVID-19, the largest increase to be reported since the pandemic began

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, along with 587 new cases, which is the largest increase in cases reported since the pandemic began.

Knox County reported 143 county residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 131 reported on Saturday.

The active case count grew to 3,400; while the inactive case count has grown to 21,093, which is an increase of 529 from Saturday.

KCHD has reported 213 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 207 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 46 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation last week, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 23,247 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 661 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,459 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.