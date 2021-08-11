Knox County reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 47% increase in active cases in 1 week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.. (WATE) — For the second week in a row, the Knox County Health Department has reported over 500 new actives cases in the county. Health officials also reported six new deaths from the virus among county residents.

The health department reports 1,819 active cases of COVID-19 and 664 total deaths as of August 11, a percent change increase in active cases of nearly 47% when compared to August 4.

In 19 hospitals in Knox County and the surrounding region there are 333 COVID-19 inpatients hospitalized as of August 10, including 96 in the ICU and 46 on ventilators. Regional hospitals reported 201 COVID-19 inpatients, 58 ICU patients and 20 ventilator cases on August 1.

At the state level, as of Aug. 10, there is currently a 7% availability of ICU beds, 10% availability of floor beds, 73% availability of adult ventilators, and 34% availability of airborne infection isolation rooms.

On August 1, the State Health Department reported 1,176 hospitalizations, 377 Intensive Care Unit cases, and 160 ventilator cases. As of Aug. 10, the state reported 1,913 active hospitalizations, 557 ICU cases, and 282 ventilator cases. That’s nearly a 62% increase in total hospitalizations from Aug 1-8.

Doctors at the University of Tennessee are saying that misinformation is hurting the efforts to slow the spread of the virus. “Go to trusted sources, first and foremost,” University of Tennessee Medical Center Epidemiologist and Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Mark Rasnake said. “Talk to your own personal physician; talk to public health leaders in your community.”

Dr. Rasnake is also asking people to trust government organizations, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Federal Drug Administration, and the American Medical Association.

“For those who might not, for whatever reason, trust an official government source, there’s a lot of independent agencies out there,” he said. “Snopes for instance, people that are independent of any sort of agency that will break down some of these false claims and give people better information.”