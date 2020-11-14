Knox County reports no new deaths Saturday, death toll stays at 128 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reports no new deaths on Saturday, however, they’ve reported 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the month of November, surpassing the entire October death toll in just two weeks.

The Health Department also reported 125 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Saturday. The active case is now at 1,621.

There are 76 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Knox County has reported 11 deaths since Monday.

KCHD has reported 128 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 119 of those have happened since July 2.

November is on track to become one of the deadliest for Knox County since the pandemic began.

November: 23

October: 21

September: 26

August: 19

July: 35

After the inactive case count rose to 14,159 after 338 new inactive cases were reported Friday, Saturday the inactive case count only grew by one to 14,160.

Of the 15,086 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 522 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 823 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.