Knox County scaling back coronavirus data reporting, fully vaccinated county residents reach 40%

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No new deaths reported in Knox County and a change to how coronavirus data is reported by the health department headlines Wednesday’s COVID-19 news.

Knox County Health Department reports, the death toll remains at 639, as active cases are just above 200. As of June 2, daily updates on the county’s COVID-19 data will now be updated once per week, on Wednesdays.

The county has also stopped reporting the number of people hospitalized due to the virus. KCHD says the local situation doesn’t require that level of reporting from the hospitals.

Another update to the coronavirus vaccination rates in Knox County and the state of Tennessee also came down on Wednesday. The county now has over 40% of its residents fully vaccinated, over 45% have received at least one dose, and nearly 6% are partially vaccinated.

On the state level, nearly 40% of residents have received at least one dose, while 6% are partially vaccinated and just over 33% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.