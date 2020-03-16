Coronavirus in Knoxville: Knox County Schools will close until April 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Schools said Monday the system’s schools will be closed until April 3.

The announcement comes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee urged all school systems in the state to close until March 31.

“In an effort to help further mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Knox County Schools will close until Friday, April 3, 2020,” Knox County Schools said in an email to parents. “This includes all school-sponsored and community events. Please know this is a rapidly evolving situation and we will communicate with our families as new information becomes available.”