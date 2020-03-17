Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Knox County Schools announces meals will be provided to any child 18 & under during school closure

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools announced that while schools are closed through April 3, the district will provide breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and younger at no charge.

They say that due to federal regulations, food cannot be distributed during an anticipated closure such as Spring Break, so, meal distribution will begin Monday, March 23.

“Throughout the closure, meal distribution will occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10 am – 12 p.m. The district will be providing two days worth of meals to be distributed on Monday and Wednesday, and a day’s worth of meals on Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be distributed at the same time,” according to Knox County Schools.

The meals will be available at one of 25 designated emergency school feeding sites by drive-thru and/or walk-up for children to consume at home.

There will be no dine-in option.

KCS says that children must be present to receive meals, however, families may pick up at any distribution site regardless of enrollment. Additionally, no proof of income is required; extra meals cannot be provided if additional children are not present.

Here’s a link to frequently asked questions regarding Knox County School’s emergency closure.

Here’s a list of the schools that will be distributing meals:

  • Austin-East High School: 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914
  • Bearden Middle School: 1000 Francis Road, Knoxville, TN 37909
  • Bearden High School: 8352 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
  • Beaumont Magnet Academy: 1211 Beaumont Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921
  • Belle Morris Elementary School: 2308 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917
  • Carter High School: 210 N. Carter School Road, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871
  • Central High School: 5321 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918
  • Dogwood Elementary School: 705 Tipton Ave., Knoxville, TN 37920
  • East Knox Elementary School: 9315 Rutledge Pike, Mascot, TN 37806
  • Fulton High School: 2509 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917
  • Gibbs High School: 7628 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37721
  • Green Magnet Academy: 801 Lula Powell Dr., Knoxville, TN 37915
  • Gresham Middle School: 500 Gresham Road, Knoxville, TN 37918
  • Halls High School: 4321 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, TN 37938
  • Inskip Elementary School: 4701 High School Road, Knoxville, TN 37912
  • Karns Middle School: 2925 Gray Hendrix Road, Knoxville, TN 37931
  • Lonsdale Elementary School: 1317 Louisiana Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921
  • Maynard Elementary School: 737 College Street, Knoxville, TN 37921
  • Northwest Middle School: 5301 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37912
  • Pond Gap Elementary School: 4530 Papermill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37909
  • Powell High School: 2136 W. Emory Road, Powell, TN 37849
  • Sarah Moore Greene Academy: 3001 Brooks Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914
  • South-Doyle Middle School: 3900 Decatur Road, Knoxville, TN 37920
  • South-Doyle High School: 2020 Tipton Station Road, Knoxville, TN 37920
  • West High School: 3300 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans"

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders amid coronavirus concerns"

Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns"

McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald’s closing dining areas; still offering drive-thru, delivery, take-out amid coronavirus pandemic"

Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hit by virus, US airlines seek aid far exceeding post-9/11"

US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds"

Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Stores struggling to stay stocked"

Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Neighbors helping neighbors"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives a briefing on the state response to COVID-19 coronavirus"

COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 in East Tennessee; Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency"

52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death

Thumbnail for the video titled "52 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee; Kentucky has first coronavirus-related death"

President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses nation Monday, sets new guideline for gatherings"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter