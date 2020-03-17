Knox County Schools announces meals will be provided to any child 18 & under during school closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools announced that while schools are closed through April 3, the district will provide breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and younger at no charge.

They say that due to federal regulations, food cannot be distributed during an anticipated closure such as Spring Break, so, meal distribution will begin Monday, March 23.

“Throughout the closure, meal distribution will occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10 am – 12 p.m. The district will be providing two days worth of meals to be distributed on Monday and Wednesday, and a day’s worth of meals on Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be distributed at the same time,” according to Knox County Schools.

The meals will be available at one of 25 designated emergency school feeding sites by drive-thru and/or walk-up for children to consume at home.

There will be no dine-in option.

KCS says that children must be present to receive meals, however, families may pick up at any distribution site regardless of enrollment. Additionally, no proof of income is required; extra meals cannot be provided if additional children are not present.

Here’s a link to frequently asked questions regarding Knox County School’s emergency closure.

Here’s a list of the schools that will be distributing meals: