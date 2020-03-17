Knox County Schools announces meals will be provided to any child 18 & under during school closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools announced that while schools are closed through April 3, the district will provide breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and younger at no charge.
They say that due to federal regulations, food cannot be distributed during an anticipated closure such as Spring Break, so, meal distribution will begin Monday, March 23.
“Throughout the closure, meal distribution will occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10 am – 12 p.m. The district will be providing two days worth of meals to be distributed on Monday and Wednesday, and a day’s worth of meals on Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be distributed at the same time,” according to Knox County Schools.
The meals will be available at one of 25 designated emergency school feeding sites by drive-thru and/or walk-up for children to consume at home.
There will be no dine-in option.
KCS says that children must be present to receive meals, however, families may pick up at any distribution site regardless of enrollment. Additionally, no proof of income is required; extra meals cannot be provided if additional children are not present.
Here’s a link to frequently asked questions regarding Knox County School’s emergency closure.
Here’s a list of the schools that will be distributing meals:
- Austin-East High School: 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914
- Bearden Middle School: 1000 Francis Road, Knoxville, TN 37909
- Bearden High School: 8352 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
- Beaumont Magnet Academy: 1211 Beaumont Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921
- Belle Morris Elementary School: 2308 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917
- Carter High School: 210 N. Carter School Road, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871
- Central High School: 5321 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918
- Dogwood Elementary School: 705 Tipton Ave., Knoxville, TN 37920
- East Knox Elementary School: 9315 Rutledge Pike, Mascot, TN 37806
- Fulton High School: 2509 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917
- Gibbs High School: 7628 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, TN 37721
- Green Magnet Academy: 801 Lula Powell Dr., Knoxville, TN 37915
- Gresham Middle School: 500 Gresham Road, Knoxville, TN 37918
- Halls High School: 4321 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, TN 37938
- Inskip Elementary School: 4701 High School Road, Knoxville, TN 37912
- Karns Middle School: 2925 Gray Hendrix Road, Knoxville, TN 37931
- Lonsdale Elementary School: 1317 Louisiana Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921
- Maynard Elementary School: 737 College Street, Knoxville, TN 37921
- Northwest Middle School: 5301 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37912
- Pond Gap Elementary School: 4530 Papermill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37909
- Powell High School: 2136 W. Emory Road, Powell, TN 37849
- Sarah Moore Greene Academy: 3001 Brooks Ave., Knoxville, TN 37914
- South-Doyle Middle School: 3900 Decatur Road, Knoxville, TN 37920
- South-Doyle High School: 2020 Tipton Station Road, Knoxville, TN 37920
- West High School: 3300 Sutherland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919
