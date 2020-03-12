1  of  2
Breaking News
NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, other spring championships due to coronavirus First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County
Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Knox County Schools close early before spring break citing ‘public health developments’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools said Thursday that it was closing schools on Friday, March 13, “due to the latest public health developments” and to get an early start on cleaning since spring break is next week.

Spring break for KCS is March 16-20.

Earlier Thursday, the state health department said Knox County had one COVID-19 case in its daily case count update. Knox County Health Department officials said the case was isolated and the person had self-quarantined.

RELATED: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County

Several higher education institutions, such as the University of Tennessee, Middle Tennessee University, East Tennessee State University and Lincoln Memorial University announced on Wednesday and Thursday that they were either extended spring break or moving classes to online, only amid coronavirus concerns.

MORE: Coronavirus Timeline: 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee; several events canceled

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter