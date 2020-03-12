Knox County Schools close early before spring break citing ‘public health developments’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools said Thursday that it was closing schools on Friday, March 13, “due to the latest public health developments” and to get an early start on cleaning since spring break is next week.

Spring break for KCS is March 16-20.

Due to the latest public health developments and to get an early start on deep cleaning facilities, Knox County Schools will be closed on Friday, March 13, 2020. Central office, head principals, maintenance and custodial staff will report as usual. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) March 12, 2020

Earlier Thursday, the state health department said Knox County had one COVID-19 case in its daily case count update. Knox County Health Department officials said the case was isolated and the person had self-quarantined.

Several higher education institutions, such as the University of Tennessee, Middle Tennessee University, East Tennessee State University and Lincoln Memorial University announced on Wednesday and Thursday that they were either extended spring break or moving classes to online, only amid coronavirus concerns.

