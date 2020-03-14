Knoxville assisted living facility takes coronavirus precautions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At Friday afternoon’s Rose Garden briefing, Seema Verma said her agency CMS, which runs Medicare and Medicaid, will be issuing guidance directing nursing homes to temporarily restrict all visitors and non-essential personnel. There would be a few exceptions, including end-of-life situations.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel spoke to a Knoxville assisted living facility already taking precautions in the face of the coronavirus.

Renaissance Terrace says they are taking people’s temperatures as they walk into the facility. That’s followed by a series of questions: Have you been out of the country? Have you had any respiratory issues?

They say this is the process that happens for every single person walking through the doors.

Administrator Pat Benn said they are also educating residents about proper handwashing, increasing hand sanitizer throughout the facility and limiting who comes inside.

“We decided yesterday to close our facility to everyone except for essential personnel. So unless you’re someone that has to be in the building, if you work here or provide hospice or home health services, then we’re limiting everyone else from coming in,” Benn said.

Renaissance Terrace acknowledges their senior population is one of the most at risk, and they’re doing what they can to protect them.

“These are just precautions. I would hope that people wouldn’t be frightened, but that they would just be careful,” Benn said.

