Knoxville-based biotechnology firm launches novel quantification tool for COVID-19 providers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville based biotechnology firm Integrity Laboratories has launched what it calls the first commercially available quantitative index to accompany positive COVID-19 specimen.

This through the firm’s emergency use authorization platform.

The feature, known as AmpliteCt™, is a viral load indicator (VLI) and is achieved through an automated, quantitative methodology that categorizes the concentration of viral genetic material in a patient specimen. The AmpliteCt™ algorithm leverages several key data points, including cycle threshold (Ct), to accurately stratify COVID-19 positive patients within low, moderate, or high infection designations. Integrity Labs

Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Maria Cekanova says, “The AmpliteCt™ Viral Load Indicator utilizes the ability of a real time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology to quantify the pathogen’s genetic material in a patient sample in a very short time with high sensitivity and specificity.”

“The AmpliteCt™ technology advancement into viral load visibility is game-changing for clinicians as they seek to triage the clinical needs of their patients,” Said Christian Clevenger, Integrity Laboratories Chief Executive Officer. “Having access to quantifiable indexing also helps to identify those that may be candidates for viral load mediated therapies such as convalescent plasma. We are very proud of our team and their pioneering work in advancing diagnostic accuracy for COVID-19.”