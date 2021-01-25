Knoxville-based biotechnology firm launches novel quantification tool for COVID-19 providers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Integrity Labs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville based biotechnology firm Integrity Laboratories has launched what it calls the first commercially available quantitative index to accompany positive COVID-19 specimen.

This through the firm’s emergency use authorization platform.

FDA Authorization LetterDownload

The feature, known as AmpliteCt™, is a viral load indicator (VLI) and is achieved through an automated, quantitative methodology that categorizes the concentration of viral genetic material in a patient specimen. The AmpliteCt™ algorithm leverages several key data points, including cycle threshold (Ct), to accurately stratify COVID-19 positive patients within low, moderate, or high infection designations.

Integrity Labs

Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Maria Cekanova says, “The AmpliteCt™ Viral Load Indicator utilizes the ability of a real time reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology to quantify the pathogen’s genetic material in a patient sample in a very short time with high sensitivity and specificity.”

“The AmpliteCt™ technology advancement into viral load visibility is game-changing for clinicians as they seek to triage the clinical needs of their patients,” Said Christian Clevenger, Integrity Laboratories Chief Executive Officer. “Having access to quantifiable indexing also helps to identify those that may be candidates for viral load mediated therapies such as convalescent plasma. We are very proud of our team and their pioneering work in advancing diagnostic accuracy for COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter