First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County
Knoxville Ice Bears: SPHL suspends season due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

Knoxville Ice Bears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears said Thursday night the Southern Professional Hockey League suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately.

SPHL said the season suspension was due to concerns for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Knoxville Ice Bears said Thursday night they would answer questions Friday morning, “Thank you for your patience in this unprecedented situation.”

