Knoxville Ice Bears: SPHL suspends season due to coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears said Thursday night the Southern Professional Hockey League suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately.
SPHL said the season suspension was due to concerns for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Knoxville Ice Bears said Thursday night they would answer questions Friday morning, “Thank you for your patience in this unprecedented situation.”
