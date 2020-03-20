1  of  2
Knoxville Mayor Kincannon issues executive order closing bars, gyms, clubs; puts limits on restaurants

Coronavirus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon issued an executive order Friday closings bars, gyms and commercial event venues amid growing concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19.

The order will allow restaurants and bars to offer delivery and take-out service. All gyms are to close by 8 p.m. Friday.

The restrictions imposed by the order do not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations, retail stores, and charitable food distribution sites to the extent they sell or distribute prepared food. However, on-site consumption of food or beverage within these facilities is prohibited.

RELATED: Knox County orders closure of bars, Sevier County requests restaurant seating limits

Health care facilities, child care facilities, residential care facilities, cns1s shelters, or similar facilities, and restaurants inside McGhee Tyson Airport are also exempt.

The order takes effect immediately and will be in effect until midnight April 3 unless extended, modified or rescinded by further mayoral action as circumstances require.

