Knoxville post office worker tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The U.S. Postal Service confirmed on Wednesday an employee of the Knoxville South Station on Young High Pike recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A post office spokesperson said medical information must be kept confidential, so USPS is not releasing the name of the employee or any other information on the case.

We’re told USPS is continuing to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to focus on the safety and well-being of both employees and customers.

“To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC,” Susan Wright with the USPS said. “We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis.”