Knoxville woman cancels trip to Italy amid coronavirus concerns — has a hard time getting money back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leah Bullard and her daughter were all set for their big trip to Italy, a vacation they had been planning since December.

The trip was originally scheduled for March 11, but with the recent travel warnings in Italy, Leah thought it would be best to cancel her trip. She had travel insurance but had a difficult time getting all of her money back.

Leah tells us her insurance did not cover cancellations for travel warnings or anything COVID-19 coronavirus related.

Shannon Osucha is a local travel agent for Academy Travel.

She says all travel insurance can be different, and not all policies cover everything.

“I always recommend reading the fine print and make sure you know what you’re paying for. In those, sometimes there is something called ‘Fear of Travel,’ which if you’re just scared to travel because of something that’s going on, it’s not going to cover that. The cancel for any reason policies are going to cost more,” Osucha said.

Shannon recommends booking with a travel agent to avoid any mishaps or loss of money in the event of an emergency cancellation.

“In most cases travel agents are going to be free. So they’re not going to cost you any more than if you were to book the trip on your own. And when something like this happens with coronavirus or even with hurricanes that come up, they’re going to sit on hold for you and they’re going to fight for getting your money back instead of you having to do that. They also have resources and know who to reach out to if there are issues,” Osucha said.

In the end, Leah was able to get a refund for her flight, but not her hotel.

She says she hopes this serves as a warning for other travelers to make sure that they have good travel insurance and be prepared to not receive refunds for booking charges or hotel fees.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel our trip but my heart really goes out to the people that are affected by this virus on a much larger scale,” Leah said.

