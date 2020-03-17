Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation making sure seniors, disabled tenants get meals during coronavirus outbreak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite the hardships and strains the coronavirus is putting on government assistance programs designed to help the most vulnerable in our community, the needs continue to be met.

Meals were delivered Tuesday to about 1,000 seniors and those with disabilities who live in a high-rise building operated by Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation.

A big truck was filled with box meals by staffers from various county and city offices. With group dining facilities closed at the city’s government-subsidized buildings, the Office on Aging has shifted its food delivery program to one day a week.

“So we are getting meal boxes out to them. They’ll have five meals so they will be totally fed for a week. Then we’ll work on rebuilding those and getting them out every week as long as we need to,” Judith Pelot, Senior Nutritional Program Manager for Mobile Meals, said.

In addition to delivering food door to door, wellness checks were also part of the service to make sure seniors are OK and know where to go if they need assistance.

LATEST STORIES