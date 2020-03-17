1  of  2
KPD implements precautions among coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department officials said Monday they’re implementing precautions amid COVID-19 concerns.

KPD says they’re following recommendations and guidelines of the Knox County Health Department, the CDC and other public health entities for avoiding the coronavirus, “flattening the curve” and minimizing communal spread.

RELATED: ‘Prepared not scared’: Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus

“As part of the CDC guidelines and in an effort to limit person-to-person contact as much as possible, the Knoxville Police Department will begin to closely screen calls to prioritize response based on the nature of the incident.

Similar to the severe weather plan, this adjustment will free up officers to respond more quickly to immediate emergencies, in-progress events or matters that require immediate police intervention while eliminating contact with the public if reports can be filed remotely, including wrecks that do not involve injury.”

KPD says they will maintain their same presence and vigilance in the community, with a focus on maintaining public health as well as public safety.

Knoxville Police Contact Tips

  • In case of an emergency, residents should call 911 immediately.
  • For non-emergency, call 865-215-7268 or the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.
  • Call volume is expected to be high so please be patient when placing your call or follow the prompts to leave a voicemail. An officer will call you back as soon as that message is received. 
  • If you need an accident report, citizens are encouraged to retrieve those reports online here: https://apps.tn.gov/purchasetncrash/index.html.
  • If you need an incident report, please contact the Records Office at 865-215-7231 or email dpatty@knoxvilletn.gov.

