Kroger: 1 member from Pigeon Forge store has passed following previous COVID-19 diagnosis

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kroger reported Tuesday that one of its members who had worked at the Pigeon Forge location passed away after previously being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our Kroger family members who worked at our Pigeon Forge store. We are mourning along with the family during this extraordinarily difficult time. This associate was previously diagnosed with COVID-19. We are making mental health and grief counselors available to support our associates.” Kroger

The store also reported that the associate last worked on June 3.

Kroger also said it is reiterating its guidelines and safety measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 to its employees and customers: