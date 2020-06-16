Kroger: 1 member from Pigeon Forge store has passed following previous COVID-19 diagnosis

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kroger reported Tuesday that one of its members who had worked at the Pigeon Forge location passed away after previously being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our Kroger family members who worked at our Pigeon Forge store. We are mourning along with the family during this extraordinarily difficult time. This associate was previously diagnosed with COVID-19. We are making mental health and grief counselors available to support our associates.”Kroger
The store also reported that the associate last worked on June 3.
Kroger also said it is reiterating its guidelines and safety measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 to its employees and customers:
- On an ongoing basis, Kroger has several measures in place at all stores to help protect associates and customers.
- Those include aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures, limiting capacity in stores to 50% of building code capacity, plexiglass partitions at cash registers and counters, educational floor decals to further promote physical distancing, and PA announcements multiple times per hour to promote social distancing and other safety measures.
- Associates temperatures are checked when they report to work
- Supplying masks for all associates and requiring them to wear them and to stay home if they are sick.
- We encourage customers to wear masks when shopping or alternatively, use our ecommerce services for pick up at store, home delivery, or ship to home.
- We continues to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC.
