KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kroger Health has teamed up with tech company Gauss, to offer the first smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit to patients across the country.

The new at-home testing solution is still waiting for FDA emergency use authorization.

Once authorized, it will be the first rapid COVID-19 test that can be fully performed using only a smartphone and a lateral flow assay without involving a lab, a telemedicine visit or any specialized electronics.