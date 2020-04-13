Latest coronavirus news for Tennessee: Death toll at 109 while cases stand at 5,610

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee is 109 while the number of cases is 5,610, according to figures released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Deaths are up eight and cases are up by 302 from Sunday.

There have been 579 hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus in Tennessee and 1,671 people have recovered. There have been 76,195 tests administered in the state.

Tennessee ranks in the Top 20 among states for the number of cases.

Sumner County has been hardest hit by COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee, where a nursing home in Gallatin had more than 100 cases.

Only five of the state’s 95 counties have not seen a case.

A Knoxville senior living facility, Williamsburg Villas, has confirmed two residents and two staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident died on March 29 while the other is hospitalized. recovered. The staff members continue to self-isolate, according to a spokesperson for the facility.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon signed an extension Monday of the city’s ‘safer-at-home’ order.

Her action extends the city’s order through Monday, April 20. Kincannon originally instituted a safer-at-home order on April 1 that closed all non-essential businesses, urged residents to stay home when possible and encouraged people to avoid gatherings in groups of 10 or more.

The state lists 173 coronavirus cases in Knox County, a higher number than listed by the Knox County Health Department.

The state’s similar order expires on Tuesday and Gov. Bill Lee will be holding his regularly scheduled coronavirus briefing at 4 p.m.

