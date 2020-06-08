Life Care Center of Athens: ‘Our facility is currently COVID-19 free’

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — After weeks of treating and handling a novel coronavirus outbreak among its residents that resulted in more than a dozen deaths, McMinn County nursing home reported Monday that the facility was “currently COVID-19 free.”
Related Stories:
- Life Care Center of Athens reports 14 COVID-19 positive residents have died
- Coronavirus: Athens nursing home says 9 residents have died, three others remained hospitalized
- 2 residents have died, 58 tested positive for COVID-19 at Life Care Center of Athens
Life Care Center of Athens officials said Monday the facility did not currently have any COVID-19 cases among its residents or staff.
“Since the notification of our first positive case of COVID-19, we have been committed to taking
care of our residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. We also continue to partner with
local hospitals and physicians to arrange the transfer of our COVID-19 patients to local hospitals
for continued care when their condition requires a more acute setting,” a release stated.
As of June 8, here is the latest update regarding residents and COVID-19 in our facility:
• All our residents have been tested for COVID-19. All residents – whether they have
tested positive or negative – are checked multiple times a day for symptoms or changes in
condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be
associated with COVID-19, the resident is retested.
• 65 residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have met the strict health
department and CDC guidelines for recovery and no longer require isolation precautions.
• 14 residents remain negative for COVID-19.
• Our current census is 79.
As of June 8, here is the latest update regarding staff and COVID-19 in our facility:Life Care Center of Athens
• Testing has been made available to all associates.
• 49 associates who previously tested positive have recovered and returned to work, after
meeting the strict health department and CDC guidelines for doing so.
• The status of three associates who previously tested positive is pending; they are
currently not working and will not return to work until meeting the strict health
department and CDC guidelines for doing so.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Coronavirus cases hit 26,071 with 417 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- With recovery of last case, New Zealand has eradicated virus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 26,381 cases, 418 deaths and 17,222 recoveries
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now at 95, 477 total
- The Latest: COVID-19 in New Mexico healthcare workers spikes
- Tennessee: Coronavirus cases hit 26,071 with 417 deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases now down to 89
- Some campgrounds and visitor centers reopening in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Coronavirus: Tennessee COVID-19 cases rise by 400 to 25,520
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases drop below 100
- 8-year-old North Carolina girl dies after battling COVID-19
- COVID-19 case halts Farragut football practice
- CDC director admits country’s COVID-19 response shortcomings
- Tennessee issues new guidelines for concert venues, fairs and fireworks displays