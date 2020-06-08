Life Care Center of Athens: ‘Our facility is currently COVID-19 free’

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — After weeks of treating and handling a novel coronavirus outbreak among its residents that resulted in more than a dozen deaths, McMinn County nursing home reported Monday that the facility was “currently COVID-19 free.”

Life Care Center of Athens officials said Monday the facility did not currently have any COVID-19 cases among its residents or staff.

“Since the notification of our first positive case of COVID-19, we have been committed to taking

care of our residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. We also continue to partner with

local hospitals and physicians to arrange the transfer of our COVID-19 patients to local hospitals

for continued care when their condition requires a more acute setting,” a release stated.