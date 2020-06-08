Life Care Center of Athens: ‘Our facility is currently COVID-19 free’

Live Now
Life Care Center of Athens. (WATE)

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — After weeks of treating and handling a novel coronavirus outbreak among its residents that resulted in more than a dozen deaths, McMinn County nursing home reported Monday that the facility was “currently COVID-19 free.”

Life Care Center of Athens officials said Monday the facility did not currently have any COVID-19 cases among its residents or staff.

“Since the notification of our first positive case of COVID-19, we have been committed to taking
care of our residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. We also continue to partner with
local hospitals and physicians to arrange the transfer of our COVID-19 patients to local hospitals
for continued care when their condition requires a more acute setting,” a release stated.

As of June 8, here is the latest update regarding residents and COVID-19 in our facility:

• All our residents have been tested for COVID-19. All residents – whether they have
tested positive or negative – are checked multiple times a day for symptoms or changes in
condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be
associated with COVID-19, the resident is retested.
• 65 residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have met the strict health
department and CDC guidelines for recovery and no longer require isolation precautions.
• 14 residents remain negative for COVID-19.
• Our current census is 79.

As of June 8, here is the latest update regarding staff and COVID-19 in our facility:
• Testing has been made available to all associates.
• 49 associates who previously tested positive have recovered and returned to work, after
meeting the strict health department and CDC guidelines for doing so.
• The status of three associates who previously tested positive is pending; they are
currently not working and will not return to work until meeting the strict health
department and CDC guidelines for doing so.

Life Care Center of Athens

 

