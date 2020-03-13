LIST: East Tennessee events cancel or postpone for coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many conferences, events, concerts, and festivals planned for March and early April in Knoxville are changing plans over COVID-19 concerns.

Visit Knoxville is working with those organizers to change plans, if possible, or prepare for next year.

“We had five groups that for sure just had to cancel. That equates to right over $20 million dollars of economic impact. We had a huge citywide event in here that would’ve been here this weekend. It’s a combination of things,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville.

Bumpas calls the cancellations an “anomaly” but says Visit Knoxville is understanding of the concerns and does not want the public at risk.

“The good news is, we’ve had seven other groups relocate to later in the year. So, you kind of have to weigh it all. All of the groups that did hard cancel are all coming back to Knoxville this time next year,” said Bumpas.

The event changes are a “fluid” situation, according to Bumpas, who says the most accurate list of event changes can be found online.

Knoxville Event Changes

Canceled Events

Bluegrass Jamboree at Ijams Nature Center

Big Ears (Will return in 2021)

Church of God International Winterfest (Will return in 2021)

Gymtek Gymnastics (Will return in 2021)

Knox St. Patrick’s Parade and Cel-O’braugh-tion (Will return in 2021)

Knox Shamrock Fest (Will return in 2021)

Women in Jazz Jam Festival

America at The Tennessee Theatre

Postponed Events

Covenant Health Marathon (Date to be determined, organizers are “hopeful” to reschedule)

Lecture and Book Signing with Tyler Boyd

Marc Broussard at The Bijou (TBD new date)

WDVX Blue Plate Special

The Muse Knoxville is temporarily closed.

For a full and updated list of event changes, click here.