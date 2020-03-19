Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: 154 cases of coronavirus in the state
LIST: Who’s open with senior shopping hours

(WATE/KRON) — Bigger grocery chain stores are stepping up and setting aside earlier hours for the people most vulnerable to the coronavirus – the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

As more businesses and organizations are adjusting hours in order to practice social distancing and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, we’re looking to bring the latest in what places are open for seniors-only shopping special hours.

Whole Foods will dedicate an hour before opening; while Target will have the first hour of being open, as well as Dollar General.

These adjusted special hours are said to be tremendously helpful to these people so that they don’t get infected; for now they can avoid lines and crowds and the store will be mostly stocked, since panic shoppers have left many shelves bare.

Below is a list of stores and their hours dedicated to serving seniors and the vulnerable.

Here’s a current list:

Dollar GeneralThe Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount chain announced it is dedicating the first hour in its more than 16,000 stores in 44 states to help senior shoppers “avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.” The retailer said said in a tweet that it wasn’t “qualifying a specific age” for the set-aside time.

Food City: Food City is changing its store hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and designating 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for seniors and those customers with underlying health conditions. Officials saying, the first hour of operation will be specifically designated for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions to shop to avoid busier shopping periods. We are working diligently to continue to maintain stock levels to service our customers and are in constant communication with supply chain teams.”

Fresh MarketThe grocer, which has 159 stores in 22 states, is reserving the first hour stores open, from 8 to 9 a.m. for “seniors and those most at risk” Monday through Friday. 

Publix: Beginning Tuesday, March 24, Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 7 – 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. This change in hours will continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve our senior population.

Target: Starting Wednesday, the retailer will “reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests,” Target said, adding it is “encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.” 

Walmart: Beginning March 24, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens.  The pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Whole Foods Market: Starting Wednesday, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will let customers who are 60 and older shop one hour before opening to the public.

This list will be updated as necessary.

Did we miss your special hours for senior shopping? Let us know by using this form here: https://www.wate.com/report-it/

