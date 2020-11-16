Local medical lab playing key role in race for COVID-19 treatment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local medical laboratory is hoping to help in the fight against COVID-19.

New Phase Research and Development is conducting clinical trials right now on what could be a possible COVID-19 treatment.

The lab is using antibodies from those who have recovered from the virus to help people battling with COVID-19 recover faster. They’re recruiting adults with symptoms.

New Phase Research and Development has been around in Knoxville for nearly 12 years.

While it isn’t doing vaccine trials, WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with a biochemist with the lab, asking her opinion on Pfzier’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“The preliminary data looks good,” said Sarah Carroll, director of research with New Phase Research and Development. “I think that they’re actively doing the analysis on more data, and I would expect them, if everything holds the same, they would get emergency approval and start distributing the vaccine. I think right now the plan is to have first responders get the vaccine by the new year, then the general public by April.”

Anyone interested in joining the trial can apply HERE.