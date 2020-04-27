Local tavern starts relief fund for front-line workers, first responders amid coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – K Town Tavern in Knoxville announced the start of a relief fund to provide meals for all hospitality workers in the Knoxville community, along with a 15% discount to all front-line workers/first responders off their food bill.

The tavern says, “With the effect of COVID-19 still affecting communities all over the world, we are working on something we can do to impact our local community.”

Their program will begin when they reopen on Friday, May 1.

Fifteen percent of any curbside bill will be going to the tavern’s GoFundMe, https://www.gofundme.com/f/All-Hospitality-Worker-RELIEF-Fund-By-KTown-Tavern.

K Town Tavern

The tavern is also offering 15% off of any front-line workers/first responders’ food bill (both dine-in and carry-out), all you’ll need is proof of ID or pay stub.

Their goal is to reach $10,000 and to provide as many meals as possible through mid-May and longer if possible.

All hospitality workers interested must visit their website for information about order meals https://www.ktowntavern.com/.