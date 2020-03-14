Local woman urges public to take coronavirus threat seriously

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Data around the globe shows coronavirus deaths are generally linked to people above 60, with at least one other health issue.

That at-risk population is why Audra McElyea reached out to our newsroom Friday.

Unless you have seen the complications some people can experience, McElyea said, you may not know they’re possible.

She hopes people take recent closings and postponements seriously, and follow prevention techniques from health professionals.

“In three weeks from now, or four weeks from now, or a couple months from now, I think we’d all like to look back and say, perhaps we did too much and were too careful, and too cautious, than to say we didn’t do enough, and now we’re in a bad situation.”

McElyea’s father was diagnosed with the flu on Feb. 13. Three hours and a nap passed, and she said her father’s lungs were full of fluid and paramedics found his oxygen level critically low.

“He was dying,” she said.

His health journey would also include ventilator support, pneumonia, renal failure, dialysis and sepsis. That journey is still critical and ongoing, one month later.

She describes her dad as 70 years old, with high blood pressure being his only pre-existing condition. But McElyea also pointed out young people, including herself, who experience immune disorders, are also susceptible to infection and complications.

McElyea also wants to raise awareness for the general, healthy, public to know the potential danger they could be putting others in by not taking the virus seriously.

