Have a question about the country's reopening, sports, work protections, or health and safety issues? Email Mark Cuban at CoronaQuestions@nexstar.tv.

by: Emma Simmons and Executive Producer | Chandler Gory, Producer

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Mark Cuban attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Watch the next “Coronavirus House Calls” episode with special guest Mark Cuban RIGHT HERE on Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m. CT! Email Mark at CoronaQuestions@nexstar.tv with your name, city, and question about the country’s reopening, sports, work protections, or health and safety issues by Tuesday at 10 p.m. CT. Video submissions are highly encouraged!

CBS 42’s Art Franklin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we’re looking past statistics and taking your questions to entrepreneur, investor, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Join Mark this weekend as he tackles your concerns about life during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Nexstar digital original, “Coronavirus House Calls,” hosted by Emmy award-winning CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin.

[WATCH: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’]

Coronavirus House Calls has been streaming since March, focusing on topics like Vitamin D’s effect on COVID-19, travel during a pandemic, and the promising drug Remdesivir. Every weekend we assemble a panel of the most trusted doctors and subject matter experts to answer your questions about the coronavirus pandemic. We’re here to talk about your concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate this “new normal” together.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

