Mask mandates extended for Claiborne & Hamblen counties

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Two East Tennessee counties have made the decision to extend their mask mandates until the end of March.

Both Hamblen County and Claiborne County announced on Friday the mask mandates in their area will be extended to March 31.

The announcement comes following Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to sign executive orders on Friday.

Sevier County’s mask mandate is also scheduled to end on Saturday, Feb. 27. No decision has been announced at this time whether that mandate will be extended or expire.