Mayor Jacobs lends hand to CAC, Mobile Meals as they modify delivery schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee and Mobile Meals program is modifying how they deliver meals and perform daily safety checks on vulnerable seniors in the community.

They also got an assist from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to ring in the change.

The nonprofits plan to deliver five frozen meals weekly every Thursday beginning March 26. Volunteers delivering meals are making certain that program modifications are understood with participants.

Mayor Jacobs lent a hand to the Mobile Meals Program Thursday. He delivered food to senior citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think things are going well. We have been fortunate. And we have not seen a huge surge in COVID-19 cases,” Jacobs said.

On the nondelivery days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday), the program will be asking volunteers help to make a friendly phone call to clients to check on their well-being. They will continue to assist clients with any needed services.

Mobile Meals supporters are stepping up with offers to help during this difficult time. In addition to needing meal delivery drivers, volunteer callers, and meal packers, they are asking people to donate. Donations make it possible to keep serving the local seniors without a waiting list during this time of increasing need.

“We have a great source of volunteers that are doing this weekly delivery, so we are able to maintain,” Mobile Meals Director Judith Pelot said. “But we are serving a lot more people than we have in the past. We have jumped up to 100 people a day and constantly growing. So, donations are always needed.”