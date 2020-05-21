Live Now
The Knox County Health Dept. is holding its daily news briefing

Mayor: Nashville to enter Phase Two of re-opening on Monday

Coronavirus

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Live music can return to Nashville restaurants and bars that serve food as of Memorial Day under Phase Two of the city’s re-opening process.

During a Thursday morning news briefing, Mayor John Cooper made the announcement that Phase Two will begin May 25.

MORE: Metro Health Dept. reports 51 deaths, 4,530 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

The new phase will allow for restaurants and bars that serve food to operate dine-in service at 75-percent capacity. Live music will also be permitted, but no more than two performers may be on stage at one time and dance floors must remain closed.

Phase Two will also allow for retail stores and commercial businesses to open at 75-percent capacity, while gyms and “high-touch businesses” like hair and nail salons can open at half capacity.

Under the new phase, all residents are urged to wear masks or face coverings “at all times” when leaving home and no gatherings over 25 people are permitted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hancock County records first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock County records first COVID-19 case"

Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak"

Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital"

Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic"

ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting"

Sumner County staff, juveniles test negative for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sumner County staff, juveniles test negative for COVID-19"

Knox County Health Dept. talks about weekend testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. talks about weekend testing"

Second Lady Karen Pence brings mental health message to Smokies visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Lady Karen Pence brings mental health message to Smokies visit"

Home births on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home births on the rise"

Thistle Farms reopens after continuing mission during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thistle Farms reopens after continuing mission during pandemic"

Nurse dies after helping COVID-19 patients in New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse dies after helping COVID-19 patients in New York"

Graceland to begin tours again this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graceland to begin tours again this week"

Tennessee driver service centers reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee driver service centers reopen"

Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22"

First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering"

Blessings in a bag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessings in a bag"

12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak"

Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover"

House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill"

TVA campgrounds reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA campgrounds reopen"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter