Mayor: Nashville to enter Phase Two of re-opening on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Live music can return to Nashville restaurants and bars that serve food as of Memorial Day under Phase Two of the city’s re-opening process.

During a Thursday morning news briefing, Mayor John Cooper made the announcement that Phase Two will begin May 25.

MORE: Metro Health Dept. reports 51 deaths, 4,530 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

The new phase will allow for restaurants and bars that serve food to operate dine-in service at 75-percent capacity. Live music will also be permitted, but no more than two performers may be on stage at one time and dance floors must remain closed.

Phase Two will also allow for retail stores and commercial businesses to open at 75-percent capacity, while gyms and “high-touch businesses” like hair and nail salons can open at half capacity.

Under the new phase, all residents are urged to wear masks or face coverings “at all times” when leaving home and no gatherings over 25 people are permitted.