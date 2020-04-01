Meals distributed to students during coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee says students in need who receive free meals through their schools will continue to do so throughout the closure of the coronavirus pandemic.
In two hours Wednesday, more than 2,100 meals were given to parents and kids who showed up at Karns Middle School.
It is one of 28 schools in the Knox County Schools system designated as an emergency school feeding site.
Handing out free school meals is like a calling for teachers and staff at Karns Middle School.
For two hours, three days a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday), parents pull up and each child in the car up to 18 years of age gets two breakfast meals and two lunches. No ID is required.
“Given these unprecedented times, we worry about our kids and their families. I know there is a lot of hardship right now with people out of work, worrying how they’re going to make it. I just hope this helps.”Brent Glenn – Karns Middle School Principal
The meals are prepared and boxed inside the school’s cafeteria. They’re handed out from 10 a.m. until noon, about every 15 minutes resupplies are moved to the front tables.
The distribution goes quickly.
For the teachers and staff working the front lines, they’re volunteers who want to reach out because they care.
“People just have that innate need that they want to serve, that they want to serve kids, they want to serve families. That is what brings everyone out today.”Brad Corum – Karns High School Principal
Volunteers will return on Friday as they continue handing out food.
Meals were handed out to 531 children at Karns Middle School on Wednesday, that’s seven under the record of 538 meals set last week.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: March 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads
- Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing
- Coronavirus: New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County
- Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths
- Tracking Coronavirus: Masks — who needs them, who doesn’t
- Knox County Health Department issues new guidelines for food trucks
- TN National Guard nurses step in amid COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- Coronavirus: Knoxville driver takes safety precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
- Holyoke community left with more questions than answers in death of 13 veterans at Soldiers’ Home
- VIDEO: Husband sings through Bay Minette nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife