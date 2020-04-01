Closings
Meals distributed to students during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee says students in need who receive free meals through their schools will continue to do so throughout the closure of the coronavirus pandemic.

In two hours Wednesday, more than 2,100 meals were given to parents and kids who showed up at Karns Middle School.

It is one of 28 schools in the Knox County Schools system designated as an emergency school feeding site.

Handing out free school meals is like a calling for teachers and staff at Karns Middle School.

For two hours, three days a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday), parents pull up and each child in the car up to 18 years of age gets two breakfast meals and two lunches. No ID is required.

“Given these unprecedented times, we worry about our kids and their families. I know there is a lot of hardship right now with people out of work, worrying how they’re going to make it. I just hope this helps.”

Brent Glenn – Karns Middle School Principal

The meals are prepared and boxed inside the school’s cafeteria. They’re handed out from 10 a.m. until noon, about every 15 minutes resupplies are moved to the front tables.

The distribution goes quickly.

For the teachers and staff working the front lines, they’re volunteers who want to reach out because they care.

“People just have that innate need that they want to serve, that they want to serve kids, they want to serve families. That is what brings everyone out today.”

Brad Corum – Karns High School Principal

Volunteers will return on Friday as they continue handing out food.

Meals were handed out to 531 children at Karns Middle School on Wednesday, that’s seven under the record of 538 meals set last week.

 

