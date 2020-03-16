MEDIC urges donors to continue to give blood amid the coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is urging donors to continue to give blood amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
MEDIC officials say the nonprofit has “an immediate and critical need to supply products to regional hospitals, and that without donors our region and country may be facing an unprecedented blood shortage.”
They also say that MEDIC is implementing wellness checks for staff and visitors. That policy is effective Monday.
Other policies in place, include screenings for all donors to ensure they’re feeling healthy and well, and the blood that is collected is always tested for infectious diseases.
While MEDIC is encouraging people to come in and donate, you should know, the donation process does not include getting tested for the coronavirus.
