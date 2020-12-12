Meeting between local leaders & Knoxville hospital partners to discuss COVID-19 impact set for Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, four local legislative leaders are set to hold a meeting with Knoxville hospital partners on Wednesday, to discuss the impact the virus has had locally.

The meeting, titled, “COVID and the Community – Our Next Steps Together”, is to allow local legislative leaders and medical professionals to engage in a roundtable discussion.

During the meeting, medical professionals will share the most current information on the COVID-19 situation locally, the virus’s impact on area hospitals, and a call to action to the community on how to help stop the spread.

Attending:

State Senator Dr. Richard Briggs

County Commission Chair Larsen Jay

Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie

Farragut Vice Mayor Louise Povlin

Dr. John Adams – Infectious Disease Physician, Covenant Health

Dr. Frank Beuerlein – CMO/CQO, Tennova Healthcare

Dr. Mark Browne – SVP & CMO, Covenant Health

Dr. Joe Childs – CMO, East TN Children’s Hospital

Dr. Keith Gray – SVP & CMO UT Medical Center

Dr. Mark Rasnake – Hospital Epidemiologist & Infectious Disease Physician – UT Medical Center

Dr. James Shamiyeh – SVP & CQO – UT Medical Center

The meeting will be held virtually on December 16 at 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested can watch the meeting on Knox County’s website (stream.knoxcountytn.gov).

“I’m looking forward to receiving reliable information from our frontline medical leaders on the impact of COVID on our community and what we as lawmakers can do to help mitigate the spread.” Tennessee State Senator Dr. Richard Briggs

“My recent tour of the front lines of healthcare was eye-opening. This meeting brings together the thought leaders of our community for a “COVID-reset,” to refresh the most relevant information, clarify misinformation, and provide a forum for elected leaders to hear the facts from area healthcare professionals. As we prepare for the holidays, and the worsening surge, having a unified game plan will keep us all safer and focused on the common goal of community health.” Knox County Commission Chairman, Larsen Jay

“This meeting is a great opportunity to engage in candid conversation with our hospital and government leaders to discuss hospital capacity, emergency plans, what we can expect this winter moving into 2021, vaccine preparedness and additional measures our communities can take to stay safe.” City of Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie