Metro Health Dept. reports 114 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 23,305 total COVID-19 cases, and 208 deaths in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

MPHD officials announced 114 new cases in the past 24 hours out of 885 tests processed.

Three new deaths were announced on Tuesday from Metro health officials, a 66-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man and a 73-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 20,169 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,928 are active.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 11,680 of which are men, 11,317 are women and the gender of 308 patients is unknown.

Of the 187,002 tests performed in the county, 23,305 (12.5%) had positive results. Negative results total 163,697.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% (down from 19% on Monday) and available ICU beds are at 12% (down from 14%).

There are currently 28.3 new cases per 100,000 people in Davidson County. The seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests is 13.2% (up from 12.8%).

The COVID-19 Hotline received 61 calls on Monday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Davidson County

On July 28, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Metro Police said they will issue citations to anyone who defies Metro Public Health orders by not wearing masks. The news comes after weeks of criticism aimed at Nashville leaders for not ticketing crowds of maskless people partying downtown.

Metro police issued 42 citations and arrested four people for violating Nashville’s mask mandate during the department’s first weekend of enhanced enforcement on Broadway. Twenty of those citations were written Friday and 18 were issued Saturday, police said. They added one arrest was made Friday, while the other three were Saturday.

On Friday, Cooper announced Public Health Order 10 that prohibits open consumption, possession, and late-night to-go sales of alcoholic beverages in downtown and midtown Nashville.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two, but the city could advance to Phase Three of the Roadmap to Reopening again in a few weeks, which would mean bigger crowds near bars and restaurants downtown. Some Metro council members are floating around an idea they believe would boost business while reopening the area safely.