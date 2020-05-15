Mixed opinions surrounding antibody testing continues

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Family Health Center joins several area health care providers in offering antibody testing. Dr. Raye-Anne Ayo said she felt it was a way to help the public, as well as health researchers as they continue to learn about the scope of the coronavirus.

“All of us have been following the process of Covid-19 now, and I feel like testing was always an important part through all of it,” Ayo said.

Results from their rapid test are ready in 15 minutes.

Ayo mentioned their tests test both IgG and IgM antibodies. IgM, she explained, is seralogical, or the “back-up” test, which helps in determining accuracy. She further explained, IgG antibodies appear later, after recovery from a virus. IgM is the early detector, and would show a person more recently experiencing signs of the viral infection more recently.

If a person is tested to be positive for IgM and negative for IgG, she said, it could be a “false positive,” or could indicate a person could have the virus.

She thinks it could be a tool to use when advising patients on navigating a return to work by identifying risk stratification, but said it would vary by patient.

Their testing will be available starting Monday, from noon until 5 p.m. The cost is $60.

Rapid testing isn’t considered the best method for antibody testing at this time, but Ayo said, the brand they’re offering has been approved by the European Union and is in the final stages of FDA approval.

“None of these tests are perfect,” she said.

Ayo does not believe they should be used to detect COVID-19. If you think you may have the virus, she recommends an approved COVID-19 test.

She does believe antibody testing holds potential, for those curious whether they ever contracted the virus, and were asymptomatic. She also thinks it will be useful for data collection, finding correlations between certain demographics, and time periods of illness.

At the very least, she hopes it makes some feel less scared.

Last month, the state website warned of “false-positive results by detecting other types of cornavirus” and the potential for some to incorrectly believe they have “immunity to COVID-19.”

It also noted there is not enough data yet on whether COVID-19 antibodies can prevent a person from being re-infected with the virus.

Knox County Health Department Director Martha Buchanan said Thursday that’s because antibodies tend to have similar qualities, making them hard to distinguish from one another.

That, coupled with the time between illness and antibody formation, she explained, makes the current concurrent antibody testing “not reliable to be used to determine if a person has COVID-19, has had COVID-19, or is immune.”