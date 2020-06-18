More masks for Tennesseans: State enlists flagship brands, launches ‘TN Strong Mask Movement’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a new effort to get more masks in the hands and on the faces of Tennesseans amid reopening efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is asking some flagship brands to help out.
On Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group released its “TN Strong Mask Movement” that is a partnership with more than 30 brands to distribute nearly 300,000 free or low-cost cloth face coverings across Tennessee.
“Tennesseans have stepped up to do their part and keep their neighbors safe throughout this health crisis,” Mark Ezell, director of the Economic Recovery Group, said. “The more we can encourage masks and make them fun, the better we can mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.
“These businesses are the heart and soul of Tennessee, and we’re grateful to them for helping our citizens stay healthy and have a little fun sporting their favorite brands while they’re at it.”
Citing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that strongly encourages the wearing of masks to lower a person’s rick of exposure and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, the plan is to get more Tennesseans to wear masks as reopening efforts continue.
Summer events are beginning to draw more people out of their homes and health officials say masks have become “an important health accessory.”
The state says each business will distribute branded cloth face coverings at little to no cost across their own channels or with the help of the State of Tennessee, which could include employees, fans or nonprofit partnerships.
Participating brands include:
- Amazon
- Austin Peay State University
- Belmont University (courtesy Dickens Family)
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation
- Bridgestone
- Bristol Motor Speedway
- Chevrolet
- East Tennessee State University
- FedEx Express
- Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville of Sevier County
- Gibson Brands
- Graceland
- Jack Daniel’s
- Lipscomb University (courtesy Ezell Foundation)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Middle Tennessee State University
- Nashville Predators
- Nashville SC (courtesy Ingram Charities, distributed in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville)
- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
- SomethingInked
- Tennessee Bankers Association
- Tennessee Farm Bureau Health Plans
- Tennessee Tech University
- Tennessee Titans
- Tractor Supply Company
- TriStar Health
- Union University
- University of Memphis
- University of Tennessee, Knoxville (courtesy of The Boyd Foundation)
- Unum Group
- Vanderbilt University
- Volkswagen Chattanooga
Tennessee began a phased reopening under the Tennessee Pledge, the state’s plan to help Tennesseans get back to work safely and reboot the economy. Restaurants resumed business with limited capacity on April 27, quickly followed by a number of additional industries enabling Tennesseans to return to work.
Companies can visit the link above for additional information. The general public can also visit the link above to order a TN Strong branded mask.
