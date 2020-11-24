More than 100 Knox County residents now hospitalized with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County on Tuesday reported one new COVID-19 related death and a new record-high for county residents currently hospitalized due to the virus.

There are 106 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, surpassing a previous high of 99 reported on Monday. The Knox County Health Department reported one new death along with 162 new COVID-19 cases.

The active case total in Knox County dipped to 2,125, over 200 fewer than reported Monday.

There have been 48 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Knox County this month, surpassing July’s high of 35. KCHD has reported 153 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 147 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

November: 48 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by 380 for a total of 15,913 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 17,243 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 571 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 948 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

Knox County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 140 Dameron Ave. Testing will be held from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

KCHD will be closed to the public Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27. There will not be COVID-19 testing on those two days, nor will the phone bank be operational.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.