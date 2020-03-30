More young people in-state are living with COVID19, health care experts give possible reasons why

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Of the more than 1,800 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Tennessee, most are young people between the ages of 21 to 30.
News 2’s CB Cotton took the numbers to Tristar Centennial Medical Center’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Juli Horton.
She said due to where the test results are largely coming from, the state’s young adult caseload could mean a few things.
“It may have something to do with access to testing, so people that are more likely to go … for instance … to an ambulatory testing center,” Horton said. “Younger people may be more accepting of that kind of facility for their health care as opposed to a doctor’s office.
“Maybe they just have more social interactions in large groups, perhaps more exposure to infection than an older demographic.”
Horton said as the pandemic continues health care providers will get more insight on who is contracting the virus.
In the meantime, Horton’s message to young people is, “you really don’t want to be the one that transmits this to others.”
